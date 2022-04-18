QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chilly showers. Low 35

Today: Morning rain/snow mix, brisk, evening showers. High 44

Tonight: Chance rain & snow showers. Low 34

Tuesday: Early flurry, cloudy, chilly. High 46

Wednesday: Light frost, clouds increase, breezy, milder. High 59

Thursday: Early rain, breezy, clearing p.m. High 67

Friday: More sunshine, mild. High 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

It’s a chilly & wet start to the workweek ahead of a much warmer finish.

Early this morning, lows will be in the 30s. This will result in a chilly rain for most of Central Ohio, but areas along and north of I-70 will see a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow mix. Little to no snow will actually accumulate though thanks to the mix with rain and warmer road surface temperatures.

The chance for showers will continue through the day as a cold front moves across the area. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side and only reach the mid to upper 40s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of year.

We will see some wrap around moisture from an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes keep around the chance for frost and a few more showers Tuesday morning. Then, drier air will move in. Temperatures will stay below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the next round of rain showers moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, warmer weather will arrive for the end of the week. Showers will wrap up Thursday ahead of high pressure clearing out clouds and helping to boost temperatures Friday & Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz