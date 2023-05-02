QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cold showers, low 38

Wednesday: Chance of showers, still chilly, high 53

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 64

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Saturday: Some clouds, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

For another day, we are under the influence of a big low slowly churning to our north. This will continue to give us more on and off light rain showers, cold winds, and chilly air overnight tonight. Lows will generally dip into the mid to upper 30s to start Wednesday.

Wednesday the low will continue to spin to our north-northeast, and will give us one last day of isolated rain showers, breezy conditions, and highs in the lower 50s. The low will start to move away for Thursday, but scattered clouds will be slow to clear with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs near normal in the upper 60s. The best of the weather will return for the first weekend of May. We will have a weather system pass to our south late Friday into Saturday. This will give us some more clouds overnight into Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will top in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday expect more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s. A few light rain showers will move back into the region for early next week. It will be very isolated well ahead of a low to the southwest.

Most of the days will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs both days in the mid to upper 70s with isolated showers late on Monday, and a few stray showers on Tuesday.

-Dave