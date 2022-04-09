QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mix rain & snow showers, low 35

Today: Morning snow showers, pm rain showers, small hail, graupel, breezy, high 44

Tonight: Showers ending, clouds clearing, low 31

Sunday: Chilly start, clearing, high 57

Monday: AM Rain showers, partly cloudy, high 68

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers, warmer, high 72

Wednesday: More showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a wet and chilly start to the weekend ahead of sunshine on Sunday the the return of April showers for the workweek.

We’ll watch temperatures closely this morning as showers keep moving in. With early morning lows falling to the mid 30s, most area will see a cold rainfall, but a few wet snowflakes will mix in early. Because of the mix with rain and warmer surface temperatures, little to no snow will accumulate.

Through the day, it will be a slow climb to the mid 40s. Showers will stick around and primarily fall as a chilly rain. Showers will wrap up this evening and clouds will clear out tonight. Thanks to the clearer sky, temperatures will quickly fall near freezing.

After a frosty start to the day, sunshine returns on Sunday. This will help to boost temperatures up to a high in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The break from the showers will be brief. Another system will build in late Sunday night and bring in the next round of rain. Despite more showers to start the week, temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be near 70 degrees through Thursday. Then cooler, drier air moves in Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz