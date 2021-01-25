Wet & at times slippery evening, followed by a brief warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Light wintry mix early, slippery, then rain showers later, low 32 (rising)

Tuesday: Cloudy early, few light showers in the afternoon, high 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers later, high 36

Thursday: Clearing skies, colder, high 29

Friday: Chilly start, bright, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a crummy winter-like day today with moisture on the northern shield of a big weather system. The colder air has allowed for slick spots outside through the day today, especially early. The low associated with this system is getting closer and is pushing warmer air into our area.

This relatively warmer air will arrive this evening as numbers slowly tick above freezing and will remain there overnight tonight. The light wintry mix will gradually shift to just cold rain showers this evening and then will taper off overnight. Expect the slick spots to be possible through the middle of the evening.

Overnight temps will slowly climb to the middle 30s by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday expect mainly cloudy skies, highs will top into the lower to middle 40s as rain showers return by the afternoon ahead of a cold front. This will drop temps to the upper 30s by evening, when the showers will end.

Wednesday the colder, or more seasonal air will return in the middle 30s. We will have a mostly cloudy day, with snow showers possible late in the day and evening, with the best chance south of I-70. Thursday colder air will arrive with temps only in the upper 20s with clearing skies.

Friday morning will be the coldest of the week with lows in the middle teens and clear skies. We will see a good deal of sunshine on Friday with highs near freezing. The weekend will start cool near 20 on Saturday, but we will see our next system coming in.

This will bring light snow showers early in the day, but as temps will climb into the upper 30s the precipitation will rise into the upper 30s. We will stay seasonally mild in the middle 30s Saturday night, and will see rain showers changing back to snow showers with colder air late Sunday as temps will climb to the mid 40s ahead of the front.

Monday will dry out, and cool off back into the mid 30s.

-Dave