Wet and warmer day ahead of our next chance for snow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Light wintry mix early, slippery, then rain showers later, low 32 (rising)

Today: Cloudy early, few light showers in the afternoon, high 44

Tonight: Rain ending, then patchy fog and drizzle, low 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers later, high 36

Thursday: Clearing sky & colder, high 29

Friday: Chilly start, bright, high 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for afternoon showers, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s a soggy start to the morning, but as temperatures have warmed up above freezing, our threat has shifted away from icy roads and to a cold rain.

Early this morning, areas along and south of I-70 are above freezing, even if it is just by a degree or 2, which is giving us a cold rain. Areas farther to the north are waking up to temperatures around 32 degrees, which is putting them at risk for a wintry mix, which could include freezing rain and make roads icy. Because of this, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6-7 a.m.

With light showers and plenty of low level moisture still in place, we’re also keeping an eye out for fog. Visibility in some areas will be limited to 1 mile or less. Remember that if you are driving through fog to slow down, leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you, and use the low beam lights- not brights.

We’ll see a brief period of dry, cloudy conditions Tonight into Wednesday. Lows will be seasonally mild, only falling to around 30 degrees, followed by a seasonally chilly afternoon in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, our drop in temperature will be at least partly attributed to a northerly shrift in wind. This is ahead of another disturbance moving toward the area. Wednesday night, we’ll see snow showers build in as an area of low pressure moves through.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week. This will help to clear clouds on Thursday and Friday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be significantly colder. Thursday will start off with lows in the teens, followed by a high around freezing. Friday will be more seasonal with a low around 20 and high reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz