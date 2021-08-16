Wet and cool start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of storms. High 78

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms. Low 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms. High 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms possible. High 82 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid and warmer, pop-ups. High 84 (69)

Friday: Partly cloudy, muggy, few showers. High 85 (70)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Rain will be a daily feature in the weather this week, and keep temperatures cooler than normal.

Today an upper level disturbance will continue to push in the chance for showers. Between clouds and showers, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 70s, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll start off the day with patchy areas of fog and a few showers. Temperatures will be close to seasonal and only fall to the mid 60s.

As a south to southeasterly shift in wind kicks in Tuesday, we’ll start to see a little bit of a warming trend. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to stream in from the south with the better chance for a few rumbles of thunder coming in the afternoon.

By the middle to end of the workweek, we’ll tap into leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Fred, which will keep around widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms streaming in from the south.

Have a great day!

-Liz