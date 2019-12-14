QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Rain, with snow showers mixed around sunrise, to rain, then cloudy, high 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, low 29

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 36

Monday: Snow to rain to snow, high 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 35

Wednesday: Mixed clouds and chilly, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a wet and chilly start to the weekend, but not the only chance for showers that we’re watching. As we head into the workweek, snow changing to rain will make for a slick drive on Monday morning.

Since early morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s, we could see a mixture of rain and snowflakes, but rain will be the main thing coming down from the clouds.

Drier air moves in by this afternoon, but we will stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Because of this, it’ll be a cool afternoon with a high in the lower 40s, which is normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay cloudy and chilly. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

On Sunday, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year and only top off in the mid 30s.

Our next system moves in Sunday night into Monday. As lows fall to the upper 20s on Sunday night, we’ll start to see snow flakes falling. By Monday morning, roads will be slick and we will see around 1-2 inches of new snow.

Monday afternoon, snow will change to rain as highs reach near 40 degrees. As this happens, we’ll see snow chance over to rain.

Light showers will stay in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday, so roads could still be slick for Tuesday’s morning drive.

High pressure moves in Wednesday night and Thursday which will clear out the clouds and drop temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz