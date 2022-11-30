QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly. Low 23

Thursday: Chilly sunshine, high 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Saturday: Chance for showers, high 57

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight showers, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

A cold front is moving through the area this morning and will give us a wet start to the day followed by falling temperatures through the morning and afternoon.

As the front moves through Central Ohio this morning, we’ll continue to see lingering showers through the morning drive. Once the front passes through this morning, the wind will shift out of the west with gusts around 30-35 mph. This will aid in dropping temperatures from the 50s before sunrise to the low to mid 40s by 9 a.m., upper 30s by noon and mid 30s by the evening drive.

Tonight, clouds will keep clearing out as high pressure builds in. The mostly clear sky and westerly breeze will help to drop temperatures to the low to mid 20s.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky Thursday, but despite the sunshine it will be a slow climb to a high in the upper 30s. Friday will start off chilly and in the mid 20s, but thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind, temperatures will boost back into the lower 50s.

Warmer temperatures will be followed by the next chance for rain that moves in Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain will be along and ahead of a cold front that will bring wind gusts up to 30-40 mph, then drop temperatures to the lower 40s on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz