We’re starting the slow climb out of the record cold

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 24

Thursday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 41

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 39

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We had another record cold start to the day today with temps falling to 11, this was the earliest in any season on record that we have hit this mark. We will continue to see the clouds pretty thick and a modifying airmass.

Temps will slowly fall this evening back into the middle to lower 20s and then start to slowly rise before sunrise on Thursday as a south breeze will start to pick up. We do not have any more records in our near future.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies and cool temps to start the day with temps in the 20s early, and climbing to the upper 30s late. We will see a weak reinforcement of the cool air again for the start of the weekend with highs close to 40 on Saturday.

Sunday will see more clouds, but slightly warmer (not quite normal) highs in the middle to upper 40s. We will continue to see rather dry conditions with temps continuing to rise to near 50 by early next week.

We will see partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave