QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, stray PM shower, high 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Sunday: Some clouds, high 87

Monday: More sunshine, high 83

Tuesday: Seasonably sunny, high 78

Wednesday: Slightly cooler, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Well, temperatures will quickly find their way back to the upper 80s and lower 90s today! Most of Central Ohio will top out in the upper 80s by the afternoon with a few of us making it to the lower 90s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, so Friday will still hold the title of hottest day of the year…for now.

Sunshine will stay relatively steady for the first part of the day. By the afternoon, some clouds move in to give us a partly cloudy setup. An upper level disturbance and a weakening cold front will bring in a stray chance for a shower and even a thunderstorm later this evening. Timing for wet weather Saturday will be quick as we dry out before sundown.

Temperatures will start a gradual cooling process over the next week as northerly flow sets up in Central Ohio. By Sunday, we’re in the mid to upper 80s with some clouds still hanging around. By the middle of the upcoming week, we’re dropping as low as the mid 70s. But, temperatures start to warm back to seasonable numbers by the end of next week.

Dry weather and sunshine will stay dominant throughout the first full week of June. Some days see a couple more clouds than others, but it will be another long, dry stretch for Central Ohio!

-Joe