QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain returns, periods of on and off showers, low 39

Saturday: Rain likely, mostly in the the morning, high 48 (falling later)

Sunday: Partly sunny early, clearing later, high 38

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a mild(ish) kind of day today with highs in the middle 40s. Normal high is only 41°, but clouds are going to give way to rain showers later this evening and into the overnight. Expect rain by mid evening and heading through the overnight hours. Temps will fall to the upper 30s by daybreak.

Another surge of moisture will move in Saturday morning ahead of the low that will move across the state during the day. The warm front will slowly lift north with the low, and will push temps to the mid-upper 40s north of I-70, and into the lower 50s south of Columbus. Rain showers will taper down in the afternoon as the low moves northeast, and drags the cold front through our area.

This will bring a drier wind shift later in the day with clouds sticking around, this will keep temps near 30 into Sunday. Sunday will go from partly sunny early, to clearing skies later in the day, but much cooler in the upper 30s for highs. We will see clear skies and temps in the lower to middle 20s on Monday with highs back into the lower 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday expect a good deal of sunshine with highs in the middle 40s both days. WE will see clouds returning later on Wednesday, and increasing Thursday as a weak, dry cold front slips south. This will bring temps back down into the upper 30s with plenty of clouds. I expect mostly cloudy skies next Friday as well with highs in the upper 30s.

Moisture moves back into our area late next Friday (Christmas Eve), and with temps falling back into the upper 20s overnight, it is possible we could have light snow with rain south moving into the area as we head into the start of next weekend for Christmas morning. It is still far out, but something I am sure many of us will want to watch closely for that possible ‘white Christmas’.

-Dave