QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, pm storms, high 84

Sunday: Rain, rumbles, esp. in morning, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After a pleasant day today, we will have a nice evening tonight, with temps falling into the lower 80s around sunset. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with temps falling back to around normal in the middle to lower 60s. This will make for a nice start to the weekend.

Saturday clouds will start to increase through the day with a low approaching the area bringing up into warm and moist air. Expect highs near normal in the middle 80s, rain and storms will return in the afternoon and push through into the evening hours. Chances of showers and storms will continue into Sunday, at least for the first half of the day.

As the low and the cold front push through and off to the east, expect partly sunny skies, and a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will start to clear Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s those days.

Our next front will approach late on Wednesday, giving us a few isolated pop-ups Wednesday late with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Better chances of rain and storms will occur on Thursday as the front pushes across with highs in the mid 80s. Lingering showers will be possible on Friday morning with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave