Weekend rain, storms, and a cold front, bring more Autumn temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fair, low 62

Saturday: Mixed clouds early, pop-up storms later, high 84

Saturday Night: Rain, some heavy at times, few storms, low 70

Sunday: Rain & storms mainly before noon, partly sunny, high 82

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Tuesday: Sunny skies, cool start, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

What a difference a day makes, a wind shift, and a lot of clouds have taken temps from running a half dozen or more above normal much of the week to near 10 below normal today. Tonight expect fine weather for the Football Friday Nite games with temps falling to the middle 60s by midnight tonight with a good amount of clouds.

Expect clouds to thin a bit overnight tonight with lows dropping to the lower 60s overnight tonight. Saturday we will see a wind shift which will warm us above highs today quickly and close to 80 early in the afternoon. I expect that we will have showers and storms popping up in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

A few of the storms late in the day on Saturday could produce some gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rain will be a threat continued into Saturday night. We still have a marginal risk (quite low) of a few storms with gusty winds, lows near 70 overnight.

Sunday will see rain and storms early in the day with partly sunny skies later and the cold front pushing through our area. Highs will top in the lower 80s on Sunday. Sunday night skies will clear with lows dropping to the upper 50s to lower.

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs around 80. We will have a weak front to our west on Thursday which will bring a few isolated showers and more humidity & tropical moisture from the south. Behind this, we will see drier air later on Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

-Dave