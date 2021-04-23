Weekend rain showers, and a big warm-up on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, crisp, low 41

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 62

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 62

Monday: Mainly sunny, warm, high 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It was a warmer day today, but still cool for this time of the year with highs near 60, with the normal in the middle 60s. We will see some clouds overnight, with winds relaxing to become light to calm, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday will see clouds increase with mainly cloudy skies by lunch. Temps will push to the lower 60s early on Saturday afternoon with rain showers arriving by mid to late afternoon and into the evening. Showers will taper down Saturday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday will see clouds early, clearing skies, and a slightly cooler than normal day with highs in the lower 60s again. We will see clearing skies Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s. Monday a huge surge in temps with afternoon highs in the lower 70s, which is only about 5 above normal.

Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies again with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will stay warm Tuesday night in the lower 60s, with temps back to near 80 on Wednesday with scattered pop-up storms late in the day. We will see better chances of rain and storms on Thursday with the cold front arriving.

Temps on Thursday will still top in the middle 70s with the rain around. Showers will taper down Thursday overnight with lows near 50. On Friday early AM showers will be possible, then some clearing late with highs just off the normal in the middle 60s.

-Dave