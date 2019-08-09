Weekend forecast looking awesome

QUICK FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler, low 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Monday: Few clouds, isolated pop-up late, high 88

Tuesday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and very dry air in place. This will give us a nice evening with temps falling into the 70s and 60s by midnight tonight.

We will see mostly clear skies overnight tonight, with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s. We will have mostly sunny skies again on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be very nice as well with mostly sunny skies, with highs back near normal in the middle 80s, after a start in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies again on Monday with a few more clouds later.

Humidity will creep back in Monday afternoon and this may help give us a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late Monday into Monday night. Tuesday will have our best chances of rain with highs in the middle 80s with a frontal passage.

We will have rain chances end Tuesday night, and slow clearing on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave