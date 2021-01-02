Weekend clouds and more showers on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy and mild, low 40

Today: Breezy start, mainly cloudy, high 44

Tonight: Cloudy, then rain, low 36

Sunday: Chance of rain showers, mainly early, high 42

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re off to a dry but cloudy start to the first weekend of 2021. Showers are moving out this morning, leaving us with a cloudy, but seasonally warm start to the day.

As a low lagging to our west lifts northeast, it will bring up temps, but bring in some rain showers as well. Early this morning, rain showers will move out of the area as the winds shift, and temps will begin to slide back to the upper 30s to near 40.

For early January, normal highs are in the upper 30s, and normal lows are in the lower 20s, so it will be a warm start to Saturday, but with a cloudy sky and a breezy morning, temps will only climb a few degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight another system will move up into our area. I do expect that we will see mainly rain showers in the city overnight as lows fall to the mid 30s, and into early Sunday morning, but we will see wet snow west and northwest of town. We will have to keep a close eye on this system as a slight jog to the east would mean snow for Columbus.

Sunday morning we will have some rain showers possible, with temps climbing into the lower 40s during the afternoon. As this system pulls away, clouds will be the rule with above normal temps next week.

We will start cloudy on Monday with temps in the lower 40s. We will see numbers climb to the mid 40s with cloudy skies on Tuesday. Things will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday in the lower 40s before another system arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning. This will bring temps back down by the end of next week closer to 40.

Have a great day!

-Liz