Weekend brings in cooler weather, rain, and some wind

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, very warm, low 45

Saturday: Sct’d rain showers, breezy to windy, mild, high 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 39

Tuesday: Clouds Increase, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a very warm day today with highs up into the lower 60s. We will see clouds continuing to increase overnight tonight with lows only in the middle 40s. Our normal is in the upper 20s, and our normal high is barely above 40, so its going to be warm.

Rain showers will move back up into our area around daybreak on Saturday with rain increasing through the morning with winds picking up from the southwest. I expect our best chances of rain showers mid morning through mid afternoon with showers quickly tapering off late. Highs will still top in the middle to upper 50s.

Winds will turn more westerly and relax heading into Sunday, temps will also struggle into the lower 40s with a good deal of clouds. Skies will clear for Monday but highs will only be in the upper 30s. Tuesday clouds increase as highs stay slightly below normal in the upper 30s.

I expect another quick moving weak system to move toward our area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It could bring some wet flurries Wednesday morning with some cold rain showers mixed in, and then exiting east. Right now this looks rather weak on moisture, so I do not expect a lot from this at this time.

We will watch that system as it will be our best chance of precip. next work week. Behind the boundary highs will climb back to normal on Thursday in the upper 30s. More sunshine will return to our area on Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave