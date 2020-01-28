Weather repeats through mid-week, some changes by the weekend

Word

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, brisk and cold. High 36

Cloudy, brisk and cold. High 36 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles and flurries. High 37

Mostly cloudy, sprinkles and flurries. High 37 Thursday: Partly sunny. 25/39

Partly sunny. 25/39 Friday: Partly sunny, afternoon sprinkles. 27/42

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Despite the mid-level high pressure it will be another cloudy day. Even with a few peeks of sunshine it will continue to be brisk and cold. Temperatures will actually reach the “normal” range again with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s before noon and only get to around freezing later today.

Tonight the wind will die down and the sky will go from overcast to mostly cloudy. Wake up temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 20s.

For tomorrow the models aren’t showing any measurable precipitation but a few flurries and sprinkles will be possible. High temperatures will be in the seasonal range again, about 37.

Brisk and chilly weather will persist into Friday. The chances of sprinkles and/or flurries appear to return in time for the weekend again. It will be milder on Friday; low-40s for highs, so afternoon sprinkles are more likely.

Have A Great Tuesday!

Bob