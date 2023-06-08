QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light smoke, low 52

Friday: Partly cloudy, some smoke still, high 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 84

Sunday: Showers later, high 83

Monday: Rain & rumbles, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another nice weather day, ruined by smoke in the skies reducing air quality. The good news is that the air quality has been better today than yesterday, and improving. We will have light smoke tonight with partly cloudy skies, and cool temps again falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s in town.

We will wake up with some light smoke and partly cloudy skies and temps cool. Friday would be another beautiful day if it were not for the smoke in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with air quality index numbers just below the unhealthy range, meaning we do not have an air quality alert as of now for Friday.

Things should improve on Saturday as winds shift around to the west to southwest, highs will top in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday clouds will increase with rain showers and some rumbles possible late in the day. Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday with highs on Monday only in the mid-70s. This will be our best chance of rain area-wide in nearly 3 weeks on Monday.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday as the low slowly drifts away from our area, temps will remain in the middle 70s on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Isolated showers will lift back up into our area on Thursday with highs back into the lower 80s, right about normal for this time of the year.

-Dave