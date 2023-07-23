QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated PM shower, high 84

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 65

Monday: Few PM pop-ups, high 87

Tuesday: Late T-Showers, high 88

Wednesday: Drying skies, high 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

If you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, then you’re in luck! More of the same pattern is back for Sunday as high pressure keeps control of our skies. Plenty of sunshine sticks around with temperatures returning to the mid 80s.

Stray chances for showers are back as well. Very similar to Saturday, just a few move in for the second half of today. Some of us manage to stay mostly dry. Chances for seeing a thunderstorm aren’t very likely, but are still possible.

This pattern of sunny skies with a few showers continues into Monday. Temperatures will start to warm up a lot by the middle of the week. We’re in the mid to upper 80s for Monday through Tuesday. However, temperatures will push into the lower 90s for the second half of the week.

Chances for storms and showers bump up just slightly for Tuesday evening. Skies begin to dry out once again by the middle of the week with sunshine returning. Sunny skies only stick around for a little while before scattered chances for storms and showers return for the end of the work week and start of the weekend.

-Joe