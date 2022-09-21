WEATHER ALERT DAY IN EFFECT FOR THIS EVENING:

Rain showers and some storms will form ahead and along a cold front that will approach overnight. The strongest storms will be ahead of the front, with much colder air to follow on Thursday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 61

Thursday: Breezy, cool, with slow clearing, (daytime) high 67

Friday: Sunny skies, chilly start, high 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 71

Sunday: Showers later, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very warm day today, with the warmest temps of the month this afternoon as we climbed into the upper 80s to lower 90s in many spots in our area. We will watch as showers and storms form this evening ahead and along the cold front. The storms that first approach will be ahead of the cold front. These storms have the best chance of being strong to severe.

The main risk in our area with any of these storms will be gusty winds with some of the storms that form. The later these storms develop, the better chance of them staying below severe criteria, especially after sunset tonight. We will see showers continuing in our area until about midnight, followed by a northwest breeze.

Temps will not take a huge dip tonight, in fact most of our area will stay above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day on Thursday. It will be breezy to gusty in the morning, and this will drive in the colder airmass. This will keep Thursday as a chilly day after a mild start. Sounds strange, but our temps will only warm about 5-6 degrees during the day on Thursday.

Thursday evening, temps will quickly fall back into the 50s well ahead of midnight, and will set up for the coldest morning since early May when temps will fall into the lower to middle 40s across the area. Expect a brisk day for Friday with highs only in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Football games for Friday night should start in the lower 60s and drop to the mid to upper 50s during the games.

We will have an increase of clouds and become partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. More clouds are expected on Sunday with showers later with a cold front. Ahead of the front we will warm, not as much as today, but warm back to normal in the middle 70s. Rain showers will linger overnight with temps falling into the upper 60s on Monday.

Expect clearing skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, and very Fall-like temps for the first Tuesday and Wednesday of Autumn with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

-Dave