WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY:

Winter weather advisories will be in effect until the early afternoon for most of our area. Morning snow will transition to a wintry mix this morning hours. Expect 1-3 inches of snow alongside periods of sleet and rain. Plan on slippery road conditions especially during the morning commute.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Wintry mix, morning snow mixing with rain to the south, low 32

Wednesday: Wet snow to mix to rain, breezy, high 41

Tonight: Showers, breezy, low 30

Thursday: Snow showers, light accumulations, high 34

Friday: Snow flurries, high 34

Saturday: Cloudy sky, high 38

Sunday: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

A wintry mix of snow transitioning to rain will lead to slick conditions on the road today. And more snow showers are on the way by the end of the week.

Early this morning, showers are moving in from the south. For most areas, especially north of I-70, temperatures are around freezing so this is starting off as snowfall. Snow will be heavy at times with a rate around 1 inch per hour. As winds shift out of the southeast, temperatures will start to warm above freezing near sunrise.

This will lead to rain mixing in from south to north through the morning. Before the transition, we will pick up around 1-3″ of snowfall, with higher totals north of I-70 since it will take a little longer for rain to mix in.

9 a.m. – noon today, most areas will transition to a cool rainfall and a breeze will pick up out of the southeast. Gusts at times will reach 30-40 mph and help temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Overnight, westerly winds will continue to gust around 35 mph as temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. The drop in temperature will result in showers transitioning back to snow.

Light snow showers will continue on through the day on Thursday before briefly mixing with light rain in the afternoon. New snowfall totals tonight through Thursday will be less than an inch. Thursday morning, there could be more slick spots on the road due to these light showers and temperatures falling below 32 degrees, which could lead to refreeze.

More flurries are in the forecast on Friday with little to no new snowfall expected.

We’ll star the weekend dry, but another chance for showers will move in on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz