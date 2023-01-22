A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Franklin County until 7 p.m. Sunday. For the latest weather advisories and warnings, click here.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 29

Today: Morning snow mixing with rain, high 35

Tonight: wintry mix transitioning to snow, low 31

Monday: a.m. snow showers, then mostly cloudy, high 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 39

Wednesday: Wintry mix to rain, breezy, High 38

Thursday: Breezy, colder, chance for snow showers, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

A wintry mix of snow and rain showers is on the way.

As a system moves in from the west southwest, showers will build in this morning and stick around through the day. With morning temperatures below freezing, showers will move in by around 8-9 a.m. as a light snow. Snow showers will become more widespread through the morning. By noon, rain will start to mix in with snow for areas along and southeast of the I-71 corridor as temperatures climb to the mid 30s.

After sunset, showers will start to thin out as they transition back to a light snow which will continue through Monday morning.

Snowfall totals along and northwest of I-71 will reach 1-2 inches, with some areas picking up to around 3 inches of snow to the north where there will be little to no rain mixing in. Since rain will mix in earlier for areas southeast of I-71, snowfall totals will be 1 inch or less farther south.

After a few morning flurries, Monday will stay mostly cloudy and chilly with a high in the mid 30s. Dry weather will continue on Tuesday thanks to a weak area of high pressure.

But, the dry weather won’t last for long. Another system moves in midweek and will lead to showers returning on Wednesday followed by a colder end to the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Brooke Ebersole spoke with NBC4’s Karina Cheung to detail ODOT’s Sunday plans to keep roads clean. You can watch the interview below.