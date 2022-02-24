QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix to rain, high 38

Tonight: Light rain/snow showers, low 30

Friday: Light AM snow showers, clearing later, high 34

Saturday: Partly cloudy, dry, high 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny, few PM flurries, high 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, colder, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday, everybody!

Our counties along and to the north of I-70 are under a Winter Weather Advisory today through Friday morning as we track a wintry mix headed toward Central Ohio.

We kick off the morning with light snow showers to the north, and a light wintry mix to the south. As we head toward the late morning, we’ll start to see those showers clear up through the middle portion of the day, then as temperatures warm, we’ll see widespread rain move in from the south, and a wintry mix pick back up to the north. By the evening commute, road conditions will be wet as precipitation really picks up across the region. We’ll continue to see rain to the south and a mix along and north of I-70 as we head overnight. By Friday morning, we’ll see some light snow showers that will mostly taper off by the early afternoon.

Totals with this moisture will be fairly light. We’ll see accumulating snow anywhere from 1-3″ in our northwestern counties, and under an inch as we head toward and south of I-71. In our southeastern counties, we’ll see upwards of an inch of rain by Friday morning.

As we head into Friday afternoon, high pressure builds back in to the forecast, and we’ll start to dry out, but temperatures on Friday remain cold. We’ll top out in the low to mid 30s Friday.

We’ll see some more sunshine as we head into Saturday, and temperatures tick up a few degrees to the upper 30s. By Sunday, a cold front pushes through and we could see some light snow flurries, especially to the north, but for the most part, the weekend will remain dry, and highs on Sunday will be right around 40 degrees.

We kick off the next work week cool, with sunshine on Monday, but highs dropping back to the mid to upper 30s.

-McKenna