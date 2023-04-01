QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Some clearing, then t-showers & windy, then falling temps, high 60

Tonight: Skies slowly clearing, breezy early, cool, low 32

Sunday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 53

Monday: Chance of showers, warmer, high 68

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Morning,

It was a very bumpy start early this morning, with a strong line of rain, wind, and a few storms early. That has moved off to the east, but a secondary front will push through late morning. Ahead of it, expect some clearing, with lighter winds temporarily. Temps will push back up to near 60 by late morning as winds start to increase.

As we head into late morning, showers and a few storms could pop-up along the frontal boundary, but the winds will start to peak at this time with gusts running 45-60mph in our area, with the strongest gusts in our far east into the early afternoon. We will see temps begin to fall behind the front with winds starting to slow down slightly later in the day.

By the evening, temps will fall into the lower to middle 40s by sunset with winds still in the teens. Overnight skies will start to slowly clear with lows dropping to the lower 30s. This will set up a nicer day on Sunday with clearing skies, a light breeze that will shift to the south in the afternoon and highs in the lower 50s.

Temps will surge again on Monday with some rain showers possible with a warm front lifting north. This will push highs into the upper 60s with a few showers possible during the day. Tuesday expect more widely scattered showers possible ahead of the front, with very warm south winds and highs in the lower 70s.

It will become much windier on Wednesday with the cold front approaching. We will have highs into the middle 70s on Wednesday. Likely rain showers and storms with this front on Wednesday. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has the area to our west under a risk of a severe weather, and this will be something to watch closely over the next few days. At this point, it is a good idea to be weather alert for Wednesday storms.

Behind this front, we will see a big drop in temps for Thursday with highs about 20 degrees cooler in the middle 50s with clearing skies. Friday will have a mix of clouds and temps near normal in the upper 50s.

-Dave