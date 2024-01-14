QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Frigid and breezy, high 12

Tonight: Sub zero wind chill, low 8

MLK Day: Chance of snow later, high 19 (11)

Tuesday: Snow showers, high 17 (6)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 21 (16)

Thursday: Light snow chance, high 29 (19)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until 1pm today. Frigid temperatures will drop even more this Sunday across central Ohio. The coldest wind chill temperatures this morning will be close to -10 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but clear out a little bit later this evening.

Tonight with the breaks in the clouds and a little drop in the get stream will push temperatures even lower. Single digit lows are expected with another round of sub-zero wind chills. Winds will not be as strong, but they will still be fairly breezy.

MLK Day Monday will keep temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Highs will only reach the upper teens. There will be a chance for a few isolated flurries throughout the day, with increasing snow shower chances by the evening. A better chance for measurable snow will move in overnight, but snow totals are expected to stay below an inch for most of central Ohio. Some higher snow amounts are possible in our southeastern counties.