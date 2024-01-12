QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rainy, gusty, high 48

Tonight: Rain & snow showers, low 26

Saturday: Morning flurries, windy, high 29

Sunday: Flurries, breezy, high 18

Monday: Scattered evening snow, high 19

Tuesday: Flurries, cold, high 17

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Storm Team 4 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday into Saturday morning. An incoming system will bring in heavy showers, but more importantly, some very powerful winds. After the storm passes, some of the coldest weather of the season will settle in.

A low-pressure center continues to trek eastward across the Midwest. Heavy showers will start to push into our area in the early afternoon and continue into the evening. We taper off to scattered chances for Friday night into Saturday morning with most of us transitioning over to a wintry mix and snow. Not much snow is expected to stick to the ground, especially with the high winds.

As the center of the low passes to our north, we will see the highest and strongest winds move in later tonight. Wind gusts are already pushing well above 30 MPH, but most of us will gust into the 40s and as high as 50 MPH into Saturday morning. All of Central Ohio is under a Wind Advisory through Friday into the end of Saturday.

Crawford, Marion, & Morrow County are under a High Wind Warning from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening. Those are issued for when wind gusts could reach as high as 60 MPH.

Saturday doesn’t provide much relief from the wind. Stronger winds and powerful gusts will still push out of the southwest throughout the day, factoring in a pretty steady wind chill. Winds will be lighter as we go into next week, but will still stay on the breezy to gusty side.

Our first taste of brutal winter weather will settle in for next week. Temperatures will drop down into the upper teens and lower 20s for the first half of next week with lows reaching the single digits. Factor in the steady winds and we will have wind chills in the single digits for the days and negatives for the nights.

Going towards the end of next week, temperatures will try to recover as they bump back up to the mid to upper 20s. Skies will stay drier with a little bit of sunshine as well.

-Joe