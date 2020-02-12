Weather Alert Day – Wet winter weather maker moving in

WEATHER ALERT DAY IN EFFECT:

Rain, sleet, and snow showers are starting to hit the ground across our area this afternoon/evening and will continue to slow things down for the evening. Expect better chances of snow north/northwest and rain to the south. There could be periods of brief heavy snow to the north, and heavy rain to the south before midnight.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain south, mix near I-70, wet snow north, low 34

Thursday: Light AM mix, snow showers later with front, high 37 (and falling)

Friday: Cold start, clearing skies, high 23

Saturday: Colder start, partly cloudy, high 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, fair, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

As expected we are watching as moisture is moving up into our area with the leading edge providing us with a light wintry mix that is mixing with rain showers this evening. As this line of showers moves north, it is going to encounter a bit of colder air and should produce more snow as we look to the north and northwest this evening.

In general our heaviest rainfall will occur before midnight to the south and southeast parts of our area, with snow the heaviest to the northwest where we could pick of several inches of snow before midnight. As we head through the overnight hours the activity will begin to wane a bit as the heaviest moisture moves east.

Thursday morning we will still be dealing with some light showers and snow showers mixed through the morning which should keep roads wet. This will slowly taper down by late morning, before a quick blast of snow showers zips through early afternoon on Thursday with a breezy northwest wind behind it.

This will drop temps from the mid to upper 30s by midday to the lower 30s before sunset. Temps will continue to plunge behind this boundary with temps falling to the lower to middle teens to start the day on Friday. Friday will see clearing skies, but temps only climbing up to the lower 20s.

Saturday looks for our coldest start in the lower teens early, and should push up into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Shockingly, we will have a dry weekend ahead, with cloudy skies on Sunday and highs in the middle 40s.

Monday will see clouds increase with highs in the upper 40s and rain late. Rain will be on and off as a warm front lifts north into Tuesday and temps soar into the lower 50s ahead of our next cold front which will bring numbers slightly below normal with mostly cloudy skies by next Wednesday.

-Dave