QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Increasing clouds, rain showers, low 40

Monday: Rainy, breezy, chance for p.m. storms, high 60

Tonight: Thunderstorms ending, rain showers, breezy, low 42

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, high 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, high 68

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 52

Friday: Rain, breezy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

Wet and windy weather is on the way.

A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the area starting this morning and continuing until 10 p.m. Sustained winds will increase to 15- 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs, and may result in a few power outages.

Alongside an increasing breeze, rain showers will build in from the west through the morning. This is connected to a warm front, so despite the showers a strong southerly breeze will help temperatures climb to around 60 degrees.

This afternoon and evening, a tailing cold front will move into the area and aid in triggering thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The primary concern with stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts. There is also a threat for rotation with some of these storms through the afternoon and early evening that could lead to a tornado, so it will be important to stay weather aware, especially from noon- 6p.m.

Tonight, thunderstorms will taper off and we’ll be left with soggy and breezy conditions. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to around 40 degrees. Wind gusts overnight into early Tuesday morning will reach 30-40 mph.

Tomorrow, showers will wrap up through the morning and clouds will start to break up through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and reach around 50 degrees.

Wednesday, another system will move toward the area. Initially, this will kick in a southerly breeze which will boost high temperatures to 65-70 degrees, which is about 20 degrees warmer than normal and puts us on track to set a new record. The current record high for March 1 in Columbus is 65 degrees set in 1997.

Have a great day!

-Liz