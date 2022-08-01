QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm & muggy, PM storms, high 84

Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, humid, high 90

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 88

Friday: Rain & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado.

Round one of the storms is moving through early this afternoon. This complex of storms is moving in from the east and has lost some momentum as they crossed into Ohio. While this round of storms is no longer severe, they could still produce areas of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and isolated strong wind gusts.

This evening, another round of thunderstorms will move in along and ahead of a cold front. While the evening will not be a total washout, it will be one that you want to stay weather aware.

As the cold front moves through tonight, showers and storms will start to wrap up. Temperatures will stay a little warmer than normal and fall down to the upper 60s.

Cooler, drier air will greet us on Tuesday behind the cold front and as high pressure starts to build in. We’ll see patchy areas of fog in the morning followed by sunshine and seasonally mild temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will make for a hot day on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low 90s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Another system will move into the area by the end of the week. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms by Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz