QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, hot & humid, high 91

Tonight: Storms continue, low 73

Wednesday: Muggy t-storms, high 90

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Pop-up storms, high 86

Saturday: Showers, milder, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

After a dry holiday weekend, heat humidity and thunderstorms are moving back into the forecast.

We’re wrapping up the morning with rain and thunderstorms across the area. These thunderstorms have stayed sub severe, but have still packed the punch or heavy rain, strong wind and lots of lightning.

We’ll see a brief break in the rain and storms this afternoon. This will give us time to tap into a southwesterly breeze which is pumping in warm and moist air. This will lead to an afternoon high around 90 degrees and a heat index in the mid 90s.

This heat and humidity will just prime our atmosphere for another round for strong to severe storms this evening and overnight. After a few pop-ups this evening, some of the strongest storms look like they will build in after 9 p.m. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail.

The threat for strong to severe storms will continue into Wednesday morning. Despite the rain, it will be another hot and muggy day. Temperatures will start out in the 70s, then again work their way up toward 90 degrees.

The theme of warm temperatures, muggy conditions and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday.

Then, a cold front will move through and change our weather pattern again. Saturday night into Sunday, high pressure and a northerly shift in the wind will bring in cooler, drier air. We’ll end the weekend with sunshine and a high in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz