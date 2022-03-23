QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, turning windy, pm storms, high 70

Tonight: Rain & storms ending, some clearing, low 46

Thursday: Mostly clouds, showers later, high 56

Friday: Chance of showers, cooler, high 49

Saturday: More showers possible, high 45

Sunday: Clearing & chilly, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Another round of rain will stream in from the south this afternoon. Alongside showers, we will watch for thunderstorms that could be strong to severe ahead of a cold front. The primary threat we will see with storms is strong, damaging wind gusts, but there is also a risk for hail and low end risk for rotation that could lead to a tornado. These storms will be scattered, so it will be harder to pinpoint the exact timing that and placement of the strongest storms, but it looks like the main window we will be watching is between 2-6 p.m.

Rain and storms will taper off around sunset as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, cooler, drier air will move in helping to not only end showers but break up the clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and only fall to the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build in again Thursday, but we will be dry most of the day. Temperatures will be seasonally cooler and only reach a high in the mid 50s.

Thursday evening through the start of the weekend, we’ll watch for a series of systems moving through. This will keep rain showers in the forecast and knock down temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz