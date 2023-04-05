QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm, windy, storms later, high 81

Tonight: Rain & storms, some strong, low 48

Thursday: AM rain clearing, high 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 63

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got an active forecast ahead of us today. Starting the morning off with very mild temperatures, running in the mid to upper 60s, close to record-breaking in the way of morning lows. Our record high minimum temp is 63°, set back in 1929. We’ll also be near records for high temps this afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s. Our record high maximum temp is 82°, set back in 1988.

As far as moisture goes, expect a few spotty morning showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder during the first half of the day, but the majority of our activity holds off until mid afternoon and evening. A cold front moves into the state, bringing with it the threat for strong to severe storms. The timeframe we’ll be watching is from about 2 PM to 11 PM. Of course, the threat will start to diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of our area under an “enhanced” risk for severe storms, which is a level 3 out of 5. Our southeastern counties are under the “slight,” 2 out of 5 risk.

Our greatest threats will be for damaging winds, with isolated pockets of larger hail and isolated tornadoes a possibility, but it is a much lower threat. Still things we will be watching.

Showers continue into Thursday morning, especially southeast of I-71. Those showers will clear into the early afternoon, then expect a cooler day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and gradually decreasing clouds.

For Friday, expect more sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s.

Easter weekend looks fantastic. For Saturday, expect sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 60s. By Sunday, we’re looking at sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

-McKenna