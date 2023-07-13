High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast is pumping muggy air into the region. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, under partly sunny skies.

A boundary over northern Ohio will sag south of the I-71 corridor as a weak cold front this afternoon, triggering scattered showers and storms over the southern part of the state toward evening. A few storms could be locally strong to severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with a narrow band of showers possible late tonight ahead of a secondary front, and lows will dip into the mid- to upper 60s.

Friday should be dry and warm, with moderate humidity. Another wave of low pressure will bring a few rounds of showers and storms late Friday night and Saturday morning, tapering off to a scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 70s, but should top 80 degrees with some clearing later.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm, in the mid- to upper 80s. The next storm system will introduce showers and storms on Monday into Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, storms south later. High 85

Tonight: Evening showers south. Low 68

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High 88 (69)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 84 (69)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 86 (67)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 83 (66)

Tuesday: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High 83 (66)

Wednesday: Showers, storms possible. High 84 (65)