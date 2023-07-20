QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Muggy, storms later, high 86

Tonight: Storms tapering, low 65

Friday: Iso. shower, less humid, high 81

Saturday: Iso. shower, mainly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Iso. PM shower, few clouds, high 85

Monday: Few showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Expect a few isolated showers during the first half of Thursday, but the Weather Alert Day is in effect for storms arriving later this evening. We’ll be watching those isolated earlier showers, because if more of those hold together, that will dampen the severe threat for later. That severe threat will depend on how much heating occurs this afternoon. Regardless, expecting a muggy day with highs in the mid 80s. We will be watching a cold front later this evening bringing that chance for a few stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a “slight” level 2-out-of-5 risk for a stronger storm or two. Our primary threats would be damaging winds, localized heavy rainfall, and the potential for hail.

That shower activity tapers early Friday, then we start clearing up. Expect some more sunshine by Friday afternoon, and outside an isolated shower chance, a mainly dry day. Highs top out in the lower 80s, with decreasing humidity.

The weekend really looks good. Outside of an isolated shower chance both days, mostly dry overall. Highs in the lower 80s Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday. Humidity remains comfortable through the weekend.

-McKenna