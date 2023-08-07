QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, sticky, high 79

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 82

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 83

Thursday: Sct’d storms, high 81

Friday: Storms late, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the week off on a bit of a messy note. Storms roll through the area through the morning drive, before we see some brief tapering mid-morning. We’ll then be tracking additional storms along a cold front this afternoon and early evening. This will be a timeframe to watch, as instability builds, we will have the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Our primary threats will be damaging winds and small hail. That threat does increase farther to the southeast.

Showers taper this evening and overnight, then clouds decrease Tuesday morning. We’ll see drier conditions Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll then be watching for a few pop-ups overnight into early Wednesday.

Mostly dry for Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s and increasing cloud coverage. Humidity also starts to increase once again. That’s out ahead of more showers on the way for Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Expect scattered storms throughout Thursday as our next low pressure system and cold front moves into the region. Highs top out in the lower 80s with sticky conditions.

We’ll briefly see drier conditions once again Friday afternoon, before another system moves in Friday night and into Saturday.

-McKenna