Weather Alert Day – This evening, snow showers, breezy, colder

WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES THRU THIS EVENING:

A cold front will be blasting through our area this evening, and will have the potential to squeeze out some more snow showers. It will be a lighter snow than yesterday, but driven in by a bit more wind which could reduce visibilities for a few minutes before 9pm.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, breezy, turning cold, low 12

Friday: Clearing skies, much colder, high 22

Saturday: Cold start, partly cloudy, high 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It was a February day. This evening, we will see a final blow of colder air come in, and this will give us a chance of snow showers early, with very light accumulations at best expected. The bigger issue will come later as the winds will pick up a bit and usher in a much colder airmass overnight.

By daybreak the winds will generally settle back into the single digits, but the air temps will also fall into the lower teens giving us wind chills near zero to start the morning. As we head through the day on Friday we will enjoy ample amounts of sunshine, but it will be cold with highs only in the lower 20s.

This will make Friday the coldest afternoon of the season (fall-winter). Friday night will be the coldest night of winter, and potentially the entire season (current is 11 back in November). As winds will relax, skies will clear, and a bit of a snowpack will remain, setting the stage for plenty of single digit lows to near 10 in the city.

Saturday will enjoy mostly sunny skies early, turning partly cloudy with highs into the upper 30s. Sunday will cloudy up with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday looks for more of a mix of sun and clouds ahead of our next warm and cold fronts. This will give us temps into the middle 40s on Monday, and into the lower 50s on Tuesday as the warm front lifts north.

The problem for Tuesday is it will be a fairly wet day as rain will be ahead of the cold front. Behind it we will see rain and snow showers mixed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

-Dave