QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms, high 85

Tonight: Lingering showers, low 67

Sunday: Warm sunshine, high 86

Monday: Rain & rumbles, high 81

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 77

Wednesday: Sunny & mild, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

The weekend is starting off relatively calm with clear skies and lots of sunshine. But, as we go through the day, we see our chances for storms and showers pick up. Some of Saturday’s storms could turn severe at times.

Most of Saturday’s stronger weather is based off of a remnant boundary pushing in from the north. Starting in the late afternoon, showers and storms start to develop for areas around I-70 and to our north. Through the evening, storms continue to develop across Central Ohio. Rain eventually pushes southward as we go into Saturday night, but we’re dry across the board for Sunday.

All of Central Ohio is at a 2/5 risk for potential severe weather. When severe storms develop, we could see powerful wind gusts on top of heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is a low end threat of seeing small hail develop inside of stronger storms as well.

Relief is on the way on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. After another round of storms and showers on Monday, we get a nice stretch of clear and calm weather for the week ahead.

-Joe