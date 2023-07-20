The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of Ohio in an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather this evening, with a Slight risk farther south through midnight for damaging wind and hail.

Isolated showers could pop up in the warm, sticky conditions, mainly across the northern half of the state. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of a cold front.

A few bands of showers and gusty storms will move southeast later this evening through midnight. The front will pass through central Ohio shortly after midnight, allowing slightly cooler and drier air to filter into the region. Showers will linger in the east early Friday, with gradual clearing skies during the day.

Pleasant weather will move in for the weekend, with a good deal of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and seasonably warm weather, in the low to mid-80s. A stray shower is possible Sunday afternoon with an upper-level disturbance.

Warmer and humid conditions return next week, with another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm, sticky, stray shower. High 85

Tonight: Showers, storms, few strong cells. Low 65

Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 81 (65)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (61)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm p.m. High 84 (62)

Monday: More clouds, scattered storms later, humid. High 86 (64)

Tuesday: Clearing, seasonable. High 85 (67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 87 (65)