QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Late strong storms, high 86

Tonight: Storms and showers, low 66

Monday: Mostly rainy, high 78

Tuesday: On & off showers, high 71

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 76

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

Central Ohio has an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather today. A cold front will bring strong to severe storms to our area by this evening. Some of the strongest impacts from these storms will be in western Ohio.

A few stray showers and isolated storms push in ahead of the front throughout the day. The first, and likely only round, of early showers will be in the early afternoon. As that makes its way out of our forecast, the main line of more powerful weather moves in.

Strong storms start to move in to the west of Columbus from 7-8PM. The main line of storms and the cold front split the metro area around 8-9PM. That line of storms starts to impact the eastern tier and move out of Central Ohio around 10-11PM.

From Columbus to the west, counties are under a 3/5 level threat for severe weather. The rest of Central Ohio is at a 2/5. The main threats that area expected with Sunday’s severe weather will be damaging winds and large hail. Gusts could exceed 50 MPH and hail could be larger than a quarter. Risks will be higher the closer to I-75 you are.

As we go into the work week, temperatures will tumble behind the cold front. We’re mostly in the 70s for the first few days of the week. Monday stays mostly rainy with scattered showers, but chances taper to on and off by Tuesday. We find a brief stretch of sunshine by the middle of the week.

-Joe