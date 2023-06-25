WEATHER ALERT DAY

The Storm Prediction Center has much of central Ohio in an Enhanced risk of severe storms with damaging winds, and an isolated tornado threat, this evening.

NOAA/Storm Prediction Center

The primary storm threats include damaging wind, hail and the risk of an isolated tornado in central Ohio between 7-10 p.m.

Partly sunny and muggy conditions this afternoon will lead to isolated pop-up showers and storms toward evening, but the main threat of strong to severe storms will occur after sunset in central Ohio. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s

Low pressure will track across the Upper Midwest will drag the first of two cold fronts across Ohio later this evening, sparking a few lines of showers and gusty storm with some downpours and frequent lightning, and a risk of damaging winds.

Behind the first front, the weather will be cooler Monday, as clouds linger. A few breaks of sun and low pressure over central Michigan will lead to the development of late afternoon and evening showers and storms with a secondary cold front. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be even cooler. Expect some light showers to hang around, and temperatures will hover in the low 70s during the afternoon and early evening. The clouds will slowly break Tuesday night, with sunshine returning midweek. Showers and storms will likely return on Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, sticky, scattered storms. High 85

Tonight: Showers, storms, some severe early. Low 66

Monday: Showers, rumbles p.m. High 77

Tuesday: Showers, cooler. High 71 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 76 (60)

Thursday: Sunny, seasonable. High 81 (58)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 83 (62)