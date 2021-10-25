COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, some could be severe. High 65

Tonight: Evening showers, mostly cloudy, chilly. Low 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles early and cool. High 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 61

Thursday: Showers, storms and breezy. High 63

Friday: Showers and cool. High 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day for the possibility of strong storms this afternoon and evening.



This morning the first round of rain showers is moving through the area. This is ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure that could lead to strong, severe storms later this afternoon.

Early this afternoon, we will see a brief break in the rain. This will allow for a slight boost in temperature back to the mid 60s. Around 2-4 p.m. today, more rain and thunderstorms will move into the area with an area of low pressure and secondary cold front. These storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and possibly a spin up tornado.

Overnight, we’ll have some leftover showers and breezy west wind. Lows will be seasonally mild and fall to the upper 40s.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but then we’ll be left with more clouds and a chilly breeze out of the northwest. As a result it will be a much cooler day with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal.

More cool, dry weather is in the forecast for Wednesday and the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be more seasonal, which means lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s

Late Thursday, our attention will shift to another system. This will bring rain showers starting in the afternoon and continuing into Saturday.

Have a great day & remember to stay weather aware.

-Liz