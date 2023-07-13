QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM storms, muggy, high 84

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 68

Friday: Iso. pop-up, partly cloudy, high 87

Saturday: Rain & storms, muggy, high 85

Sunday: Iso. pop-up, partly cloudy, high 86

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off on a mostly dry note, but it is a Weather Alert Day for storms that arrive later this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Columbus, and areas along and SE of I-71 under a level 2 out of 5 risk for a strong to severe storm.

The greatest threats to monitor will be heavy rain, strong winds, and we also will be watching for hail. The tornado threat is low (2%) but not non-existent, and something we will be monitoring later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s with increased humidity.

For Friday, we’ll be looking at a few light showers earlier in the day, then an isolated pop-up chance during the afternoon. There will certainly be plenty of dry time mixed in, with partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

We start the weekend off on a wet note, with some heavier showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The wetter of the two weekend days. Expect highs in the middle 80s and still feeling muggy.

Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days. Still looking at an isolated pop-up or two as Saturday’s system works to exit the region, however I do think we’ll see lots of dry time mixed in. Highs top out in the middle 80s with decreasing humidity.

-McKenna