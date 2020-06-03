Weather Alert Day – storms continue through the end of the work week

WEATHER ALERT DAY:

Showers and storms this evening will fire with some of the storms producing frequent lightning, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. It appears the focus for the strongest storms will be south of I-70.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms this evening and overnight, low 67

Thursday: Rain & storms, still warm, high 83

Friday: Chance of storms with a front late, high 87

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 82

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Showers and thunderstorms are firing as expected late this afternoon into the evening. The focus has shifted a bit south, and has removed the northern part of the state from much of the severe weather threat for the day. There is still a threat for strong to severe storms near I-70 and south this evening before midnight.

Overnight we will continue to watch for showers and storms to continue as a weak frontal boundary lies across our area. This will be the focal point for additional storms again on Thursday with less of a severe weather threat, however much of our area is still under a low end marginal threat. Highs will top in the lower 80s on Thursday.

Friday we will continue to see more showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s again. Eventually a front will push south on Friday evening and will end our rain chances and bring in drier and cooler air for the weekend. We will see highs on Saturday in the lower 80s with clearing skies from north to south.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, after a seasonal start in the upper 50s we will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon. We will have more sunshine early next week as well with highs in the lower 80s on Monday.

More clouds will return on Tuesday with highs back up in the middle to upper 80s. We will be also watching the remnant moisture from Cristobal as the official NHC forecast has it moving north this week and weekend and making landfall in the northern Gulf coast of the US. Some of this remnant moisture could be in our area by the middle of next week.

-Dave