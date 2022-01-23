QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow showers, low 23

Today: Scat’d snow showers, high 30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold, low 15

Monday: Wintry mix to wet snow showers, high 34

Tuesday: Blustery, colder, few flurries, high 25

Wednesday: Clouds clearing, cold, high 21

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Snow showers will fill in this morning and continue through the afternoon. Because of this winter weather advisories are in effect and will continue through the evening. These snow showers are ahead of a cold front that will sweep through this afternoon and help to this out snow showers by this evening. Widespread, snow accumulations will reach 1-3″.

Overnight, high pressure will briefly build in to the south. Temperatures will be chilly and fall from down to the teens.

After a dry start to the morning, snow returns to the forecast on Monday thanks to another fast moving clipper system. This will bring another 1-2″ of snowfall to Central Ohio. Since temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s, totals will be lighter to the south where above freezing temperatures will lead to a rain & snow mix.

A few flurries will linger on Tuesday alongside a drop in temperatures. High pressure will build in to the south by the end of the week, but despite the sunshine highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the 20s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz