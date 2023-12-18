QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow showers, windy, high 37

Tonight: Snow tapers, windy, low 24

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, high 33

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 42

Thursday: Clouds build later, high 45

Friday: Few showers later, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the morning off with some drizzle and a bit of a wintry mix as a cold front works through the region. Expect this wintry mix to transition to snow showers as temperatures fall throughout the day. Snow showers especially pick up from about mid-morning into the afternoon. Expect heavier snow showers at times, leading to sudden drops in visibility. This will especially be something to watch for afternoon and evening commuters, as the wind picks up as well.

Good news is, most of the surface temps are above freezing, although they will be falling, so you will want to watch for slick spots, especially this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the main concerns.

As far as totals, we’re generally looking at less than an inch across the board, but keep in mind, a lot of that will be melting on impact with surface temps above freezing. Where the bands of heavier snow showers set up, we could pick some quick accumulations, but it shouldn’t stick around for long.

Snow showers taper overnight, leaving us with just flurries Tuesday. We then see clouds break throughout Tuesday, and we top out close to freezing.

We warm back into the 40s by the midweek, with a bit of sunshine. Temperatures stick above average as we inch closer to Christmas. We’ll be watching a few rain showers into this weekend.

-McKenna