WEATHER ALERT DAY – Severe storms possible over the next few hours

WEATHER ALERT DAY through this evening:

The weather alert day for today will continue through this evening as much of our area is now under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10pm tonight. The main threats outlined in this watch are strong damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. It is possible that a few isolated storms could have winds that are even stronger in excess of 75mph, mainly north.

Also there is the possibility that some of these storms could produce large damaging hail, and a few isolated tornadoes as well. This threat will quickly diminish behind the line this evening, but will remain through almost sunset across parts of our area.

Click here for a live blog tracking severe weather in Central Ohio from Storm Team 4

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Strong to severe storms early, temps falling into the 70s

Tonight: Storms end early, mixed clouds later, low 63

Thursday: Clouds early, breezy at times, then clearing, high 80

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, high 81

Saturday: Few clouds, cooler, high 73

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

The main, and biggest issue in the entire extended forecast occurs in the next few hours. We have a powerful line of storms that is building to our west and northwest and will continue to dig into a favorable atmosphere over the short term before sunset tonight. We have a severe t-storm watch that is in effect until after sundown.

Expect more numerous rain and storms to start to fire ahead of the line and along the line during the next few hours as the front starts to push into our area. Again, as outlined in at the top, the main threats to watch out for are very strong damaging winds. The storms that have already formed this afternoon are moving fast!

They are also producing some strong gusty winds in an already breezy to windy day that we are having. This is a very important note, because these storms when they do pop-up will not allow for much prep time based on how quick they are moving.

In addition to the strong winds, we could also have isolated large hail (larger than 1-1.5″ diameter) and a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible too. This threat should move east and end quickly by sunset tonight.

After sunset we will see breezy conditions at times, with a mix of clouds, and temps falling back to near normal in the lower 60s. Thursday will have a bit of a breeze early, and then clearing skies and highs back into the upper 70s to near 80.

We will see mostly sunny skies again on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. A reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive for the weekend giving us clearing skies, cooler, drier with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

Monday we will see more sunshine, but we will have to watch for a weak system to our east that may spit some clouds and a few showers our way by early to middle of next week. I still think we will have a good deal of sunshine, with highs in the lower 80s most of the early part of the week.

-Dave