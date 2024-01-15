QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

MLK Day: Chance of snow later, high 17

Tonight: Scattered light snow, low 10

Tuesday: Snow showers, high 16 (6)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 23 (17)

Thursday: Snow showers, high 27 (18)

Friday: Chance of snow, high 24 (10)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

MLK Day Monday will keep temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Highs will only reach the upper teens. Wind chills for a lot of us stay below below zero for the first half of the day. Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for some counties until 12pm. There will be a chance for a few isolated flurries throughout the day, with increasing snow shower chances by the evening.

A better chance for measurable snow will move in overnight, but snow totals are expected to stay below an inch for most of central Ohio. Some higher snow amounts are possible in our southeastern counties. Low temperatures will fall into the low 10s for most of the area. Winds will stay relatively calm.

Cold temperatures will remain over the next couple of days. Later this week temps will make their way back into the 20s, but better chances for snow pop up as a new system makes its way towards central Ohio. By the weekend we are expecting another plunge in temperatures as the jet stream is expected to dip a little again.