QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain showers, high 41

Tonight: Rain to snow, low 30

Thursday: Light snow showers, high 34

Friday: PM flurries, high 34

Saturday: Cloudy sky, breezy, high 40

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a messy morning, with heavy snow accumulations along and NW of I-71, snow showers have transitioned to mainly rain across Central Ohio, with scattered rain expected as we head throughout the rest of the day. This is as temperatures warm up into the lower 40s for daytime highs. As we head this evening and into tonight, we’ll see that rain transitioning back into some light snow showers. That will be the case as we head overnight into Thursday.

The focus for the Thursday morning commute will mainly be the potential for refreeze as temperatures drop close to, or below freezing going into tomorrow morning. You’ll want to take it easy for tomorrow’s commute. We’ll then have another upper-level low-pressure system tracking through, bringing us some more snow shower activity into Thursday afternoon and evening. Generally, accumulations around 0.5″-1″ along and north of I-70. Highs in the middle 30s.

For Friday, expect cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with a few flurries expected as we head into the evening. Highs for Friday stick in the middle 30s.

We start the weekend off mainly dry on Saturday, with clouds, and highs topping out near 40. Our next system then tracks in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing us a bit of a wintry mix early Sunday, then scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s.

-McKenna