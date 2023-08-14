QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers & storms, high 78

Tonight: Lingering showers, low 65

Tuesday: Isolated shower, high 74

Wednesday: Sunny & mild, high 79

Thursday: Late shower, high 83

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Active weather is once again moving back into Central Ohio. A system set up to our west will bring in rounds of heavy rain and storms throughout Monday. There is the potential that some of these storms could turn strong to severe.

We’ve already seen heavy rain move throughout the morning hours. Heading into the afternoon, a warm front is going to continue to funnel in heavy showers and a couple of thunderstorms. By the end of the day, a cold front will bring our final batch of showers and storms.

There is an outlook for severe weather for today. The southeastern tier is at a 2/5 risk, while the metro area and the rest of Central Ohio is at a 1/5. The biggest risks for today are the heavy rain and the powerful winds coming along with these storms. We could also see frequent lightning develop. There is a low threat of seeing a brief, isolated tornado.

High pressure fills in later this week, giving us a nice stretch of sunshine through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will tumble after todays wet weather, down to the mid 70s by Tuesday, but we warm closer to 90 degrees by the end of the weekend!

-Joe